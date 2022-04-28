Wayne Rooney provides encouraging Derby County takeover update

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed he expects Chris Kirchner to complete his takeover of the club within the next ten days.

The American businessman was named as the preferred bidder to do a deal for the Rams earlier this month, with fans now waiting for an announcement.

Given the issues that have come up in the past, no supporter will get carried away until it’s finally complete, but Rooney told the BBC that he is confident that it will get sorted.

“We know it’s very close to getting completed, I think it will. Having seen the progress this week, I think there is a very good chance of that. I know within seven to 10 days, there will be a big change.”

Rooney has been in contact with Kirchner regularly, with the Manchester United legend having committed himself to remaining at Pride Park if the deal is complete.

The boss will want it finalised as soon as possible as he will then prepare for a very busy summer as he looks to build a squad that is capable of winning promotion from League One next season.

The verdict

This is very good news because Rooney has been cautious in the past, so the fact he is confident suggests that this should get done.

Of course, most fans knew that once Kirchner was named as the preferred bidder, but it’s still a positive that Rooney is talking like this.

So, it’s now a case of waiting until it’s done and you can be sure that Rooney is already working on making the many changes that will be required ahead of next season and what could be an exciting new era for the Rams.

