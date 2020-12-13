Wayne Rooney provides encouraging Derby County player update ahead of midweek Swansea clash

Interim Derby County manager Wayne Rooney says that attacker Tom Lawrence should be available to face Swansea in midweek, despite being forced off early in his side’s goalless draw with Stoke on Saturday.

Having missed his side’s last two games, Lawrence was restored to the starting XI by Rooney on Saturday, although it would be a brief return to action for the Welshman.

After suffering a knock to his ankle early on, Lawrence was taken off just 33 minutes into the game, with Morgan Whittaker coming on in his place.

But despite that, Rooney is confident the attacker will be available in midweek, and also appeared pleased with what he saw from the 26-year-old prior to his departure from the pitch.

Providing his assessment of Lawrence after the game, Rooney was quoted by The Derbyshire Telegraph as saying: “We left him out of the team for a couple of games and we wanted a positive reaction, I felt we got it in the time he was on the pitch.

“He made some good runs, which sometimes are unseen, and he had a great attempt with his left foot. Maybe a week ago he wouldn’t have hit that, we want him to shoot more.

“He rocked his ankle a little bit and I’m sure it will be fine for Wednesday.”

So far this season, Lawrence has made 13 league appearances for the Rams, although he has yet to score or assist a goal for his side.

The Verdict

You feel that this revelation on Lawrence’s fitness from Rooney will be something of a relief for those associated with Derby.

While Lawrence hasn’t really hit the form he has previously enjoyed for Derby this season, he is still a man who has the ability to provide the sort of spark that might be needed to kick start his side’s campaign.

As a result, the fact that the attacker seems unlikely to be absent for any length of time could well be a boost for the Rams, especially given that their side as a whole is struggling for goals, and Lawrence is a player who does have to change that at some point.