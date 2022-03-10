Wayne Rooney provides Derby County injury update ahead of Bournemouth test

Wayne Rooney has confirmed that Derby County will travel to Bournemouth with a fully-fit squad.

The Rams kept alive their outside chances of surviving in the Championship with a crucial victory over Barnsley last time out, that left the team five points behind Reading, although the Royals do have a game in hand.

Nevertheless, the East Midlands outfit will still believe it’s possible to complete their remarkable escape ahead of the trip to the south coast.

And, speaking to reporter Elias Burke, Rooney revealed that he has no fresh injury concerns leading up to the game.

“Everyone’s fit, everyone’s available.”

However, Derby will be without midfielder Kamil Jozwiak, who was injured anyway, as he continued to complete the formalities before making leaving for a MLS side.

Even though the Cherries have been inconsistent recently, they still represent a very tough opponent for Derby, with Scott Parker’s side currently sitting second in the table and on course to win automatic promotion.

But, Derby did win the reverse fixture at Pride Park 3-2 earlier in the campaign.

The verdict

This is very good news for Derby as we are approaching a crucial period of the season and it’s fair to say that Rooney isn’t working with the biggest of squads.

Any injury or suspension will be felt, so it’s great news that he can head to Bournemouth with everyone available and they will try to pick up another three points, even if it will be a tough ask.

This is the Championship though, and Rooney will certainly have his players believing that this is a game where they can get a result.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.