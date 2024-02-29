Highlights Replacing John Eustace proved difficult for Wayne Rooney, and he felt the fans never accepted him from the start.

Wayne Rooney hasn't been put off management and wants to get back into it, despite his most recent experience at Birmingham City, but has pointed the finger at Blues fans and ownership when reflecting on his failed spell at St Andrew's.

The former Everton, Manchester United and England star was sacked by the Blues just after the turn of the year, managing just 15 games - losing nine and winning just two.

Wayne Rooney reflects on Birmingham City spell

Rooney was part of the BBC's punditry team for United's 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest at The City Ground last night and shared his thoughts on his Blues spell while making it clear he's not done in the dugout.

Presenter Gary Lineker asked Rooney if he was keen to give management another go.

Rooney replied (via BBC MOTD): "I definitely want to get back into it. I think obviously it's a setback, of course, what happened at Birmingham City. But I'm a fighter, I want to get back into it."

Lineker responded by asking him if he believed it was the "wrong job at the wrong time."

Rooney didn't think so.

United and England's all-time top scorer added: "No, I wouldn't say that. When you look back and reflect, maybe the timing of went in John Eustace was doing well. As I've said before, I don't think the fans ever accepted me from day one.

"Just disappointed I didn't get to the transfer window myself. The owners, everyone at the club knew we had to bring players in and to not have the opportunity to do that was my only disappointment."

Wayne Rooney came to Birmingham City with high expectations

Birmingham were in the play-off places when Rooney took over, but he left with them sat in 20th position, just above the relegation zone.

Despite getting relegated as manager of Derby County in 2021/22, he worked well with what he had as financial difficulties meant the Rams were limited in the transfer window. This had further implications, with Rooney having to contend with a 21-point deduction. Were it not for the docked points, Derby would have easily stayed up.

But things could barely have gone worse for him with Blues as the club plummeted down the Championship table and he quickly lost the fanbase. There was talk when he arrived that he could help the club return to the Premier League but when he left them, they were closer to dropping back into League One.

Wayne Rooney record at Birmingham City as per The Sporting News Tenure Wins Draws Losses Win percentage (%) October 2023 - January 2024 2 4 9 13.3

Replacing John Eustace was always going to be hard for Rooney but he has the character to bounce back

Speaking recently on the Stick to Football podcast recently, Rooney reiterated that replacing his predecessor was tough.

He said: "Birmingham City fans didn't accept me from day one. John Eustace had done a good job, to be fair to him, but they made the change and asked me to go in. I went in, but I knew straight away that I wasn't accepted by the fans."

When a manager doesn't have the full backing of the fans, it makes their job harder and it was no different for Rooney, who was up against it given the disappointment at Eustace's departure.

There's no getting around how disappointing a spell it was and his reputation as a coach has certainly taken a sizable dent but he's still in a very early phase of his managerial career and can learn from the experience.

In 2015, Cristiano Ronaldo told BBC Sport that Rooney was nicknamed "pitbull" when he was a player at United due to his tenacious attitude and fighting spirit on the pitch.

He no doubt has the same grit and determination in management, and he will bounce back from his experience at Birmingham.

Rooney's former England teammate Jermaine Jenas was sat alongside Rooney and Lineker in the studio last night, and he gave his thoughts on Rooney getting back into management.

Jenas said: "If I'm honest I didn't think he would go into management. But when I look back now and think about it, he was always a leader in the dressing room.

"So it's good to see him in the dugout and hopefully gets back out there soon."

Rooney also made his end goal in management very clear.

When Lineker asked if would he like to manage United one day, he quickly replied: "That's the aim, that's where I want to get to."