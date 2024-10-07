Wayne Rooney's Plymouth Argyle are currently on good form with two wins in their last three games following a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

When Argyle appointed Rooney as manager ahead of the Championship season, many second tier observers questioned the decision due to his poor spell in charge of Birmingham City last campaign.

And even despite the Pilgrims' successful results in recent weeks, former Argyle managers Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher are both keeping a close eye on the situation at Home Park, as per Alan Nixon.

The duo were both in attendance on Saturday as Rooney's side defeated Blackburn with a 97th minute winner, which came despite the fact the manager had been shown a red card 10 minutes previously.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Carlton Palmer said: "It's been reported that Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher are keeping a close eye on Plymouth Argyle.

"I don't know why this keeps surfacing. I mean Wayne Rooney should be given opportunity.

"He's had three wins so far, they sit halfway in the table.

"They're on 11 points, they're only five points off a play-off place.

"I think it's been a decent start by Wayne Rooney, it was always going to be a difficult job with Plymouth Argyle.

"If they stay in the Championship season after season, they'll do well because they're punching (above their weight) with the salaries.

"So why other people would be linked with the job at Plymouth Argyle, I have no idea.

"I think Wayne should be allowed to get on with his job without feeling the pressure that he's under, and I think this is just the media.

"I don't think he's under any pressure from the owners, they're not those types of people.

"They thought long and hard before bringing Wayne Rooney in, and like I said, he's doing a really, really good job at this moment in time.

"So let's see how he goes.

"Like I've said, if Plymouth Argyle are still in the Championship next season, then that is a fantastic achievement by Wayne Rooney and by Plymouth Argyle because they don't have the resources of a lot of the clubs in the Championship.

"If you look at Oxford United, who got promoted, and have spent an awful lot of money, they (Plymouth) are only a point behind Oxford.

"Wayne Rooney is one of those people who have lived with pressure all his life, he's done that because he's been a fantastic footballer.

"When you're in that type of environment, you learn to live with the pressure, so I'm sure Wayne's used to that, and I don't think there's any imminent threat of Wayne Rooney losing his job at Plymouth Argyle. "

Rooney must not worry about current speculation

Due to the fact that Rooney lost nine of his 15 games in charge of Birmingham last season, his Argyle exploits this campaign were always likely to be under scrutiny this campaign.

And the Pilgrims' 4-0 defeat on the opening day of the season at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday only added further fuel to the fire, in terms of doubts over the manager's long-term future.

However, as described by Palmer, Argyle have subsequently climbed the Championship table and currently occupy a mid-table spot, having narrowly avoided relegation last campaign.

While both Lowe and Schumacher are rightfully popular figures at Home Park, Rooney's current position should be respected, especially when his side remain in good form.