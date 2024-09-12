Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney has revealed that the Pilgrims are closing in on the signature of a new goalkeeper ahead of their clash with Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

As reported by the Plymouth Herald, Argyle's usual shot-stopper, Conor Hazard, has been ruled out for 10-12 weeks following ankle surgery, meaning that summer signing Dan Grimshaw will make his debut on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Pilgrims' only other goalkeeper is 19-year-old Zak Baker, who has not yet played first team football.

This is a situation which Rooney is trying to rectify as soon as possible by signing a free agent goalkeeper, who the former Birmingham City manager has not yet named.

Rooney wants a new goalkeeper by Friday noon

The Argyle boss told the Plymouth Herald on Thursday lunchtime: "We are hoping to have someone in for Saturday.

"We have got until 12 o'clock tomorrow to get a keeper registered.

"We are quite close on that but not over the line yet."

Rooney admitted that the free agent market for goalkeepers is limited: "There are not many.

"It's something which we were looking at any way, to be honest, because I think that's really important.

"Not just for keepers being available to play but also for your training sessions.

"I think you need three or four keepers to be able to do what you want to do in training.

"We were looking at one anyway, but it's really important we get one in as soon as possible because of the situation we are in."

Argyle boss shares full extent of Hazard injury

Rooney said: "He rocked his ankle a little bit, and we didn't think it was anything too serious to be honest.

"He went for a scan, and it turned out to be more serious than we thought.

"He has had surgery, and it went well but all the signs are it's going to be 10-12 weeks, so it's a shame.

"I think he has been waiting to get into the team and I think he felt he was finally getting his chance.

"He was playing well, so the timing for Conor is unfortunate, but that's football.

"You can pick up injuries.

"Grimmy (Grimshaw) has got a chance now to come into the team and get a run of games.

"He has to make sure he's ready."

Argyle will miss Hazard

The fact that the Northern Ireland international could be out for as long as three months is a big blow to the Pilgrims, who had hoped that he would be their first-choice between the sticks for the duration of the campaign, following the departure of Michael Cooper, who joined Sheffield United during the summer transfer window.

Conor Hazard 2023/24 Championship stats as per FotMob Appearances 4 Starts 4 Shots faced 32 Saves 23 Save percentage (%) 76.7 Clean sheets 0

Hazard has played in five of the six games Argyle have faced in all competitions this season, only making way for deputy Grimshaw for an EFL Cup round two clash with Watford in late August.

It is never easy for any defence to adjust to a new man in goal, in the event that the first-choice shotstopper faces an unexpected absence, but Argyle may find Saturday's encounter with Sunderland particularly tricky.

Rooney's men have already conceded seven goals in just four second tier outings so far this campaign, while the Black Cats have scored an impressive ten, and are in resurgent form under new boss Regis Le Bris.

Having to face a strong Black Cats side without Hazard between the sticks could prove to be an uphill task.