Wayne Rooney has been down to the bare bones of his Plymouth Argyle squad of late, so the news that Adam Randell could be back for the weekend’s trip to Derby County will be warmly welcomed by all at Home Park.

The midfielder missed out on last weekend’s trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United, as well as Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory over Portsmouth in Devon, after picking up a thigh injury.

That has left the Pilgrims relying on the likes of fellow academy graduate Caleb Roberts of late, with the teenage talent making his first ever league start for his boyhood club in the weekend’s journey to Yorkshire.

But with a return to fitness just days away, Randell could be on hand to bolster his side’s options in the middle of the park, as they continue to search for a first away win of the season.

Randell was supposedly touch and go for the midweek affair with Pompey at Home Park, but ultimately failed to make the match day squad with the clash coming just too soon for his return to action.

Jordan Houghton filled the void in the central position alongside the returning Darko Gyabi on Tuesday night, with the Leeds United loanee available for selection once again after being unable to play against his parent club at the weekend.

As functional as the pair were together, Randell’s dynamism in the engine room has been sorely missed over the past two outings, with the 24-year-old not featuring since the 3-3 draw with Preston North End at the end of last month.

But good news looks to be on the horizon for Argyle regarding their academy graduate, with Rooney offering the latest update in his post-match press conference on Tuesday night.

"He should be fine, we hope. He tried a little bit yesterday and it wasn't right so he wasn't really in contention for tonight,” The Pilgrims boss told Plymouth Live when asked about the midfielder.

Adam Randell Plymouth Argyle 24/25 Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 11 Starts 11 Minutes played 959 Goals 0 Assists 1 Pass completion % 79.8%

That will be music to the ears of the Green Army heading into the weekend, with their side being majorly depleted over recent weeks, as injuries continue to take their toll on the first-team squad.

Positive Adam Randell will give Plymouth Argyle boost after injury concerns

Randell is just one of a number of Argyle stars who have had to deal with time on the sidelines of late, with Rooney having his hands tied behind his back in terms of team selection of late.

Having lost winger Ibrahim Cissoko to suspension after the Dutchman was shown a straight red card at Cardiff City last month, the 21-year-old was dealt a further setback earlier in the month, as he was ruled out until the new year with a groin issue.

The Toulouse loanee joins the likes of Joe Edwards [pictured] and Muhamed Tijani in being ruled out until 2025, while defenders Lewis Gibson and Brendan Galloway will be unavailable until after the international break.

Goalkeeper Conor Hazard has also had to undergo surgery on an ankle issue earlier in the campaign, with the treatment room busier than ever at this moment in time, and the Pilgrims feeling the effect of that on the pitch of late.

Randell’s return to action this weekend will be a welcome sight for all of a green persuasion, and with a busy festive period on the horizon, Rooney will be hoping no more players fall by the wayside as the Pilgrims aim to keep their heads above water until January, when they can add to their ranks once more.