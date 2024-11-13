Adam Randell captained Plymouth Argyle upon his return to first-team action on Saturday, as the Greens earned a second point away from home all season with a 1-1 draw with Derby County at Pride Park.

Having missed the last two matches through injury, the academy graduate was given the armband in the absence of club captain Joe Edwards, and thrived in his new leadership role by scoring his side’s equaliser five minutes before the break.

The 24-year-old’s deflected free-kick levelled matters after Jerry Yates’ overhead kick had given the hosts an early lead, as the two sides cancelled each other and settled for a point apiece.

Rooney said after the game that the Green Army had been given a glimpse of their future with the midfielder likely to lead his boyhood side later in his career, which must have had Argyle fans reminiscing over the last local lad to skipper the side.

Wayne Rooney makes Adam Randell prediction after Derby County clash

Having made his debut for the club as an 18-year-old back in 2019, Randell has worked his way up to become a regular in the Argyle side of late with his dynamic performances in the middle of the park the pulse that keeps the club ticking on the pitch.

His work rate is often unmatched in the middle of the pitch, while his eye for a pass and eye for a long-range stunner have all seen him establish himself as a first-team regular, with every single Janner willing him on to the top.

His loss was felt in recent outings against Leeds United and Portsmouth, and while it was touch and go whether he was fit for the clash at Pride Park, Rooney was determined to get him on the pitch once fitness allowed.

The Argyle boss said of the Plymouthian to Plymouth Live: “He's an important player for us. He joined in the session yesterday (Friday) and then we had to see how he recovered from that really. I spoke with the physios and, of course, with any player coming back from injury there is an element of risk.

"We felt it was such an important game for us if we could get him on the pitch we would do that. Thankfully, he has come through, he's fine, got 90 minutes and got a goal. I'm pleased for him.

Adam Randell Plymouth Argyle stats (Soccerbase) Appearances 144 Starts 95 Minutes played 253 Goals 10 As of 12/11/24

"He's Plymouth Argyle's future captain. I think he has got the right temperament, the right mindset. He's a local lad which is always important as well. Everything he has got as a player is what I like so, of course, in my opinion he's a future captain for the club."

With his 150th appearance for the club on the horizon, Randell is quickly becoming the player that Rooney is building his side around, as he epitomises every Argyle fan with his all-action displays on the pitch.

There isn’t a single person of a green persuasion who wouldn’t swap places with the 24-year-old right now; he is living every Argyle fan’s dream, and loving every single moment of it.

When he does eventually get given the armband, there is no doubt he will dig out every sinew of energy and passion from his teammates, and lead by example, just as Edwards has done during his time at the club.

As a young player watching the Greens, Randell would have had the perfect role model to learn from, with Paul Wotton leading the side to glory during their meteoric rise through the divisions at the start of the Century.

‘Green blood, he only bleeds green blood.’

That was the chant that emanated from Home Park on a Saturday, as another crunching tackle came in from Wotton, or another rollicking to a teammate, or another bone smashing strike from distance.

A leader like no other, the defender embodied what it meant to put on the green shirt and represent his home city; he was the bloke down the Barbican, the hoards at the Hoe, the Navymen, the dockers, he was Pilgrim incarnate.

He was there when times got tough; weeping beyond belief at Turf Moor as a 20-year-old, as his boyhood club got relegated on the final day of the season after defeat to Burnley, with the Clarets staying up in their place.

And he was there when things were rebuilt; donning the armband to lead the club to a record 102-point haul in the 01/02 campaign, as Paul Sturrock’s charges swept aside all that came before them in the fourth tier.

Whether he played in midfield or at the back, the ferocious Devonian wouldn’t hesitate on leaving his mark on the opposition, all while barking instructions to his comrades en route to victory.

His devastating blows from a dead-ball were a staple throughout those glory years, as Argyle went from the fourth tier to the second in three seasons, before planting a green flag in the Championship in the 04/05 season.

The second tier weren’t to know what they were getting themselves into when they came down to Devon, with captain Wotton leading the siege mentality against the fallen giants that made the trips out, with the likes of Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Burley all coming a cropper within the first few months of their step up.

Wotton got a late penalty to sink the Clarets in what would have been sweet revenge for the tearful 20-year-old some seven years on, and racked up 12 league goals in that second tier campaign, before adding another eight in the next 12 months.

Even when he left to join Southampton, he had already established himself as a club legend, but to come back years later with the club on their knees, the stalwart only enhanced his reputation at the city that already loved him dearly.

Never was the then 33-year-old going to let his club die a death while he could do anything about it, and even though he could only muster less than half the games each season, his passion and desire got him through, as Argyle staved off relegation into non-league, after the money trees dried up years before.

While the promotions were sweet, staying up at Rochdale in 2013 would have tasted just as good, with their inspirational leader rolling back the years to play his part in the momentous occasion, as well as playing his part on the coaching team.

With 491 appearances in green, Wotton is widely regarded as one of the greatest Argyle players of all time, and with the ability he has already shown so far in his career, there is no reason why Randell can’t become similar in the years to come, with the whole of Home Park willing him on to do so.