Wayne Rooney plots Everton raid as Derby County look to tie up last-gasp deadline day move

Derby County are preparing a last-gasp move for Beni Baningime, according to reports from Football Insider.

The Rams are determined to strengthen their squad before the 11pm deadline and it seems that they’re looking to tap into Wayne Rooney’s network as they look for new additions.

A midfielder by trade, the Everton man is facing an uncertain future at Goodison Park.

Despite making 12 appearances for the Toffees’ first team Baningime is said to be available for a loan move as he seeks more regular first opportunities.

It’s claimed that a number of clubs are interested in a move for the 22-year-old, however it’s Derby who are now seen as favourites to strike a deal.

It remains to be seen whether a deal can be struck but the Rams have made no secret of their desire to strengthen the squad.

After a disastrous first half of the season Rooney is hoping to move the club up the table and away from the relegation battle that they’re currently embroiled in.

The verdict

This could be an interesting move.

While Beni Baningime hasn’t played a huge amount of senior football there’s no doubt that he’s highly rated by Wayne Rooney.

The Derby boss has clearly identified something in the player and so if he does complete a move then you know that the gaffer will be fully behind his new addition and hoping that he can make a big impact.