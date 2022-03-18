Wayne Rooney outlines simple thing Derby County must do to stay in the Championship

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has admitted that he still believes that his club can avoid relegation to League One later this year.

The Rams have recently missed out on opportunities to close the gap between them and Reading in the Championship standings.

After suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of AFC Bournemouth, Derby initially made a good start to their showdown with Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday as Ravel Morrison gave them the lead at Ewood Park.

However, Rovers scored three goals without reply in the second-half of this clash to secure victory in front of their fans.

Currently six points adrift of safety, Derby will be desperate to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow when they host Coventry City at Pride Park.

The Rams managed to seal a draw against the Sky Blues in October before losing to Mark Robins’ side in third round of the FA Cup earlier this year.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash, Rooney has shared an honest verdict on his side’s chances of retaining their second-tier status for another season.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Derby’s official Twitter account), the Rams boss said: “Performance-wise we’ve been good recently.

“We need to make the most of the moments in which we’re on top, like we did against Barnsley.

Quiz: Did Derby County win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Did Derby win, lose or draw in their clash with Huddersfield Town in August? Win Lose Draw

“I’m still confident we will stay in this division, we just have to turn performances into results.”

WR: "Performance-wise we've been good recently. "We need to make the most of the moments in which we're on top, like we did against Barnsley. "I'm still confident we will stay in this division, we just have to turn performances into results."#DCFC pic.twitter.com/jFvIElagmw — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) March 18, 2022

The Verdict

Whereas Derby’s current points deficit is by no means insurmountable, they will need to pick up victories on a regular basis between now and the end of the campaign to move above Barnsley and Reading in the Championship standings.

One of the areas that the Rams have to work on is their form away from home as they have lost their last seven games on their travels.

Still set to travel to Swansea City, Queens Park Rangers and Blackpool this season, the Rams will have to get something from these games in order to put some pressure on their rivals.

If Derby are able to beat Coventry at home tomorrow, they may be able to use the confidence gained from this result to push on in their quest for survival in the Championship following the international break.