Wayne Rooney outlines Derby County transfer situation involving Phil Jagielka, Sam Baldock and Tom Carroll

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has confirmed that he wants to add Phil Jagielka, Sam Baldock and Tom Carroll to his squad – but they are currently not training with the club as they’re unable to offer them deals right now.

Due to several breaches of the EFL’s financial rules, the Rams have been hamstrung this summer when it comes to bringing players in, both in terms of the quantity and the amount they can pay in salaries.

Right now Rooney has been restricted to just four new additions on a maximum weekly wage of £4,500 – and those spots have now been filled.

Goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, along with centre-backs Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman signed on in time for County’s first game of the season against Huddersfield Town, and they were joined by Ravel Morrison at the weekend.

Rooney is clearly desperate for more signings but the restrictions he’s under means that it’s not allowed to happen right now – and due to the conditions he’s already lost out on one trialist in Sone Aluko who has headed to Ipswich Town.

Until the EFL relax their measures on County then Jagielka, Baldock and Carroll can not only not sign for the club but they won’t be training either as Rooney has explained.

“They are not training with us at the minute,” Rooney said, per the Derby Telegraph.

“At the minute, the three lads – Jags, Carroll and Baldock – are still there, but how long I don’t know.

“Part of my job is to have other options in place as well, but ultimately that could all be in vain because of where we stand. We can’t bring players in, but we will keep doing the work in case that changes.”

The Verdict

Derby’s bench was incredibly thread-bare on Saturday so you can understand why Rooney is desperate for more additions.

The biggest issue was that of a lack of centre-backs – with the signings of Davies and Stearman those concerns have been alleviated somewhat but Jagielka would provide more competition which is definitely needed.

There’s been no signs to suggest that Rooney will be allowed to sign any more players soon though as the club have now reached the maximum amount of contracted players under the restrictions, so Derby will need to get their house and finances in order for Rooney to make any more moves – and the three trialists could end up moving on if it takes too long to sort.