Wayne Rooney outlines Derby County positives amid honest end-of-season review

Wayne Rooney has reflected on Derby County’s season now that it has come to a close.

The Rams were relegated, finishing 23rd in the Championship table and seven points adrift of safety.

However, a 21-point deduction penalty due to going into administration in September gave the team an almighty mountain to climb this campaign.

There have also obviously been a lot of off-field issues that have made it an extremely difficult year for the team.

But Rooney still found some positives amid the chaos, believing the development of the club’s younger players has been a bright spark in the season.

The 36-year-old took charge of his first full campaign in management, claiming big wins against promotion chasing sides as one of his top moments of the year.

“There are a few moments of the season which have been big moments, sometimes for the team, sometimes for the individual player,” said Rooney, via Derbyshire Live.

“I think if you look at the top teams in the League, beating Fulham, beating Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion, a big club, there have been moments like that.

“Liam Thompson’s debut against Bournemouth was incredible.

“Some of the performances Malcolm [Ebiowei] has given us, [Eiran] Cashin coming in, a lot of the young players – there have been a lot of moments.”

Rooney also cited the 2-0 win over Sheffield United as one of his notable best moments of the season due to the uncertainty around key players in the squad at that time, including Phil Jagielka.

However, the Derby boss also noted the difficult moments throughout the year, including difficult days such as the draw away to Preston North End, where he felt his side dominated proceedings.

The defeat at Ewood Park was another result which left Rooney frustrated.

But the former England international claimed the majority of the disappointing moments this season came off the pitch, to no one’s surprise.

The club must now prepare for life in League One, where they will compete next campaign.

The Verdict

Rooney couldn’t have asked for a more difficult situation for his first role in management.

However, he has handled the pressure and the spotlight remarkably well and his work with Derby has rightly caught the attention of many.

Earning survival was a task too far this year, but the team got closer than anyone would’ve predicted.

The team will be hoping for a brighter few years ahead, with some light now appearing at the end of this tumultuous tunnel they have been stuck in for so long.