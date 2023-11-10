Highlights Birmingham City will treat Jobe Bellingham like any other Sunderland player in their upcoming match. Rooney is more concerned about his own players' performance.

Bellingham has become a key player for Sunderland, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 16 appearances this season.

Birmingham City will treat Jobe Bellingham like any other Sunderland player when the two sides meet at the Stadium of Light at the weekend.

That's according to Blues boss Wayne Rooney, who insists he is more concerned about what his own players do on the pitch in that match.

How has Bellingham's career gone so far?

Like his older brother Jude, Jobe Bellingham came through the academy ranks at Birmingham, and went on to make 26 first-team appearances in all competitions for the Blues.

However, the midfielder then headed for pastures new in the summer, when he joined Sunderland for a fee reported to be worth around £3million.

The 18-year-old signed a four-year contract with the Black Cats, that is set to keep him at the Stadium of Light until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Since then, Bellingham has already become a key player for Tony Mowbray's side, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 16 appearances in all competitions for the club so far this season.

Jobe Bellingham Championship record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Sunderland 15 2 1 2022/23 Birmingham City 22 0 0 2021/22 Birmingham City 2 0 0 As of 10th November 2023

With Sunderland set to host Birmingham on Saturday afternoon, the midfielder is now set to come up against his former club for the first time in his career.

Now though, it appears that Rooney is not planning for his Birmingham side to single out Bellingham, when they come up against the teenager this weekend.

What has Rooney said about Jobe Bellingham?

Given the obvious connection between the two parties, Rooney was inevitably asked about Bellingham before Saturday's match between the two teams.

But while the Birmingham boss - who was of course appointed to the role after Bellingham's exit from St Andrew's - is aware of the talent the young midfielder possesses, he is more keen to put his attention on his own team.

Speaking about Bellingham, Rooney was quoted by The Chronicle as saying: "I know of him but I don't know him as a person.

"I'm sure people will have fond memories of him around the club, but ultimately he's a Sunderland player and we want to beat them on Saturday. It happens all the time in football. Players move on.

"There will be no special treatment, we will prepare for him in the same way as we prepare for the rest of their players. I can't speak on why he left the club, whether that was a club decision or his decision, I don't know.

"My focus is on the players who are here. He's a bright talent and I'm sure he has a bright future, but my focus is purely on the players here."

Where are Sunderland and Birmingham in the Championship?

Following their run to the play-offs last season, Sunderland have enjoyed an encouraging start to the Championship season.

The Black Cats currently sit eighth in the second-tier standings, two points adrift of the play-off places going into this round of fixtures.

By contrast, Birmingham have endured a tough run of form since Rooney's appointment, picking up just one point in four games under the former Manchester United and England striker.

That has seen them drop out of the play-off places and down to 15th in the table, some six short of a top six spot.

Is this the right approach for Rooney and Birmingham to take with Bellingham?

You do get the feeling this is a sensible stance for Birmingham to take over the prospect of facing Bellingham on Saturday afternoon.

The 18-year-old is an excellent player, and one who the Blues will undoubtedly have to deal with over the course of the match.

However, he is far from the only talent that Sunderland have at their disposal right now, and there are plenty more attacking threats the Blues will have to deal if they are to get something from this one.

If they were to single out Bellingham for special treatment, there is a risk they would not pay those other Sunderland players the respect they deserve, they could be caught out in a costly manner, at a time when they, and Rooney, badly need to start picking up results.