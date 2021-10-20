Wayne Rooney opens up on Newcastle United speculation amid Derby County exit links

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed he remains committed to the second-tier side despite reportedly being on Newcastle United’s managerial shortlist to take over from Steve Bruce, speaking to Derbyshire Live after last night’s 2-2 draw against Luton Town.

The Magpies have recently been the subject of a takeover by a Saudi-based consortium, knocking former owner Mike Ashley off his perch and arriving with a huge amount of hype with the funds the new shareholders have at their disposal.

For many Newcastle fans, things are finally looking up off the field after a turbulent 14 years under 57-year-old Ashley, but results on the pitch have been far from impressive.

Quiz: Did these 25 Derby County transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Kelle Roos joined Northampton Town on loan True False

Failing to win any of their opening eight league games of the 2021/22 campaign and winning just three points in this torrid run, the Tyneside outfit currently sit 19th in the Premier League table and three points adrift of safety.

Steve Bruce officially left the club by mutual consent this morning, with the 60-year-old’s successor suspected to have a sizeable transfer budget to make the most of during the January window.

Rooney, on the other hand, has done exceptionally well with his limited resources at Derby after only being able to recruit five players during the summer and having to integrate some of the club’s youngsters into the first team.

Despite only just escaping relegation with the East Midlands club on the final day of last term, his side would currently be in 13th if it wasn’t for their 12-point deduction after entering administration.

But the Manchester United legend remains committed to the cause at Pride Park despite the Rams’ current situation, saying on the Newcastle United links: “I saw that (speculation) this morning [Tuesday].

“From my point of view I cannot stop speculation, I get that, but I have had no contact at all with Newcastle United and obviously, as I have stated before, I am committed to this football club.”

The Verdict:

At this stage, you wouldn’t really be expecting anything else from Rooney. Not just because Newcastle aren’t certain to interview him, but also because the 35-year-old genuinely seems as though he wants to carry on at Pride Park.

He may be in a difficult situation considering the club’s current administration, but this has pretty much given him a free hit at this season considering their deduction and with that, he’s unlikely to be sacked.

Even if he can keep the Rams on their current path, drawing quite a few games, staying reasonably solid at the back and limiting their losses, he will attract interest from top-flight clubs as a reward for the adversity he has battled with the second-tier outfit.

No other person could do a better job than the 35-year-old at this stage though, despite his managerial experience, with the manager now knowing his Derby squad inside out and seemingly knowing how to get the best out of them.

Their attacking record leaves a lot to be desired, that’s true, but the return of Colin Kazim-Richards should be a boost in the coming weeks and months in their quest to pull off a miracle and play Championship football next term.