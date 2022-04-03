Wayne Rooney offers verdict on Derby County’s chances of avoiding relegation

A 1-0 victory against Preston yesterday, has seen Derby County rise off the bottom of the Championship table and move to within six points of safety.

With six games still to go, the task of avoiding relegation looks like one too big for Wayne Rooney’s side but the manager is refusing to accept defeat until it’s over.

Rooney told Derbyshire Live: “There is an opportunity for a run to stay in the division. I still firmly believe that is a possibility, no matter what percentage you give that, it’s a possibility. We will keep going.

“There is no excuse for us not to give everything in every game and have a go. We are six points behind. All we can do is keep trying to put pressure on and pick up points, and then you never know. We’ll give it a go and we have to have that belief that we can do it.

“I have no doubt whatsoever the players will give everything for the remaining games, the same as myself, the coaches, the staff. The players have been incredible with what they have done all season.”

It’s worth remembering that Derby haven’t actually had a poor season, but rather were hit by the -21 points deduction they received at the start of the season.

Their home form is impressive having won ten and drawn seven of the 20 home games they’ve had this season ranking them with the fifth best home record in the league.

However with half of their remaining fixtures being away, Rooney know this is something his side needs to improve on if they are to stay up as he said: “We are in a part of the season where performances – and we want to play well and have good performances – but the result is all that matter.

“That is why I’m delighted with the three points and we have got another tough game next Saturday against Swansea away.

“The positives we can take from the away games, not the results, are a lot of the performances have been excellent and we deserved more out of lots of the games.

“So we have to go into the game next week with the right mindset, with a clear idea of how we want to play the game and have that ruthless streak to try and take our chances and win the game.”

Derby are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they do play one of those remaining away games with a trip to Wales to face Swansea City.

The Verdict:

If this season has shown anything it’s that this Derby County team have a lot of fight in them and are willing to take this battle to the very end.

With only six games to go, it does seem like a task that’s just too hard to achieve for the Rams this season but you never know.

Rooney’s attitude is exactly what the fans will want to see, someone who isn’t prepared to accept defeat and rather will believe his side have a chance for as long as they do.

If they can go to Swansea and get a result away in Wales next week, there will be a certain boost of belief in the Derby dressing room.