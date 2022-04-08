Wayne Rooney offers honest assessment on his future at Derby County amid Chris Kirchner update

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has admitted that he would like to be given the opportunity to lead the club forward if a takeover deal involving Chris Kirchner is completed in the not-too-distant future.

Kirchner was announced as the Rams’ preferred bidder earlier this week after months of uncertainty at Pride Park.

Despite the fact that Derby were deducted 21 points earlier this season, Rooney has managed to get the best out of his current squad which is largely made up of academy graduates and individuals who were signed on free transfers.

Whereas the Rams face an uphill task to retain their spot in the Championship due to the fact that they are now eight points adrift of Reading in the league standings, they will still be looking to close this particular gap in the coming weeks.

Set to face Swansea City tomorrow, Derby know that they will need to be firing on all cylinders in this fixture as Russell Martin’s side have won three of their last four league fixtures.

Ahead of this game, Rooney has offered an honest assessment on his current situation at Derby.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, the Rams boss said: “I am just trying to do my job.

“Ultimately what I want to do is to be able to do my job to the maximum of my potential, which I don’t feel I have been able to do that.

“Hopefully I’ll get the chance to do that.

Quiz: Did Derby County win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Did Derby win, lose or draw in their clash with Huddersfield Town in August? Win Lose Draw

“If I do, I really feel we can move forward.

“This is the start of a new chapter for the club and we will be doing everything we can to try and make sure we rebuild the club and get it back to where I believe it can go to.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Rooney has done a fantastic job under extremely difficult circumstances, it would be somewhat of a shock if he is replaced following the arrival of a new owner at Derby.

By providing him with the funds that he needs to assemble a strong squad, the Rams could achieve a relative amount of success in the Football League next season.

Whether they are playing in the Championship or League One next season will depend on the form illustrated by Reading between now and the end of the term.

If the Royals suffer a string of defeats at this level, Derby could move to within striking distance of Paul Ince’s side by picking up victories in their upcoming clashes with Swansea and Fulham.