Wayne Rooney offers fresh Derby County takeover update

Wayne Rooney has claimed that the preferred bidder for the Derby County takeover will be announced “any time now”.

Derby supporters group Black & White Together revealed yesterday that the administrators Quantuma remain confident and have suggested that “the news everyone wants may still be possible over the next few days”.

That update has been backed up by the Rams boss, who was pressed on the issue when speaking to The Athletic’s Elias Burke ahead of the FA Cup tie with Coventry City tomorrow.

The Rams went into administration in September but the process of finding new owners has been a slow and frustrating one, with multiple delays and long-time frontrunner Chris Kirchner pulling out last month.

In December, there were suggestions that a preferred bidder would be named before Christmas while on Christmas Eve the administrators indicated one would be named “imminently” but we’ve now reached the 7th of January without the step being taken.

The Verdict

It’s likely difficult for Rams fans to be too hopeful on the back of this update – despite the fact it’s come from Rooney and not the administrators – given the constant delays and false timescales given.

New ownership before the end of January would be huge for Derby’s slim hopes of Championship survival and may mean they avoid having to cash in on any of their key assets.

The right noises continue to be made by Rooney and the administrator but that is yet to be followed up by action, which is what matters at the end of the day.

The situation is going to be an interesting one to track as the January window wears on, particularly if more offers come in for Rams players.