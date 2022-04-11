Wayne Rooney offers Derby County verdict ahead of Fulham clash

Wayne Rooney has pointed to Derby County’s home form as the club looks to avoid relegation.

The Rams welcome league leaders Fulham to Pride Park on Friday, but Rooney is not phased by the difficulty of the clash.

The Derby boss has claimed that his side’s form at home will be a huge strength over the closing stages of the season.

Rooney’s side lost ground on their rivals at the weekend following a 2-1 defeat to Swansea City away from home.

But the 36-year old believes Derby still has what it takes to earn their way out of the bottom three and that they’d be safe already but for the 21-points deduction they received for going into administration in September.

“We haven’t got the easiest game coming up on Friday against Fulham, but we know Fulham won’t enjoy coming to Pride Park,” said Rooney, via Derbyshire Live.

“Our form at home has been really good and we will be competitive. We will try and give ourselves the best chance of staying up. If it is not to be, and I have said this to the players, it is through no fault of theirs.

“We have accumulated enough points now to stay in the division but obviously the points taken off us for what happened in the past will cost us in the end if we don’t pick up the points we need.”

Derby have a good home record this campaign, having won 10 and drawn seven of their 20 games at Pride Park.

That puts the Rams seventh in the home form table in the Championship.

But Friday’s opponents Fulham have the best away record in the division, winning 13 and drawing four of their 20 games this season.

Derby will need an unlikely victory to maintain pace with 21st place Reading, who are nine points clear of the club with only five games left to play.

The Verdict

Rooney’s side could be unofficially relegated come Friday evening if Derby lose and Reading win.

That would make the gap 12 points with four games left to play, which would make an escape incredibly unlikely.

But a win could close the gap to six points if Reading lose to Sheffield United, so all is not lost just yet for Derby.

However, Fulham will pose a massive threat as Marco Silva’s side look to officially secure promotion to the Premier League following their loss on Sunday afternoon to Coventry City.