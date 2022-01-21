Wayne Rooney offers blunt reaction as Bournemouth and QPR are linked with Derby ace

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has been speaking to the press this afternoon ahead of the Rams’ Championship clash with Nottingham Forest.

An East Midlands derby is big at any time of the season but this one could have a little extra weighting given Forest are trying to achieve a play-off spot under Steve Cooper and Derby are looking to achieve the most miraculous escape from relegation perhaps ever seen.

Indeed, with matters off of the field still causing negative headlines, the Rams will be eager to let their stuff on the pitch do the talking this weekend once more, with Tom Lawrence a key example of that in recent weeks.

His form, though, has attracted the likes of Bournemouth and QPR, according to Football Insider, and naturally, Rooney was asked about said interest.

“I am sure a lot of clubs will be interested in our players,” was his blunt reply, as quoted by the Derby Telegraph.

There are plenty of players that are getting linked away from Derby at the moment, with the likes of Graeme Shinnie already leaving the club.

It’s certainly a far from ideal situation and there’s every chance more players could leave before the deadline.

Rooney, though, is doing his best to deflect such speculation and has done a pretty good job with this short shrift answer.

