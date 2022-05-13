Wayne Rooney offers another upbeat Derby County outlook

Derby County have had a tough season this year, fuelled by off the pitch matters.

As a result, they have been relegated to League One although things are starting to look more positive with Chris Kirchner’s takeover looming.

The news has caused manager Wayne Rooney to feel positive about next season as he aims to come straight back up to the Championship.

Rooney is looking at potential signings to add to his side, although he has made a point to celebrate the young academy players that stepped up and added to his side this season, as he told Derbyshire Live: “As I said, we’ve brought a lot of young lads in earlier than we really should have. The experience they have gained over the season will be huge for them and the club moving forward.

“We’ve got a real group of young players that have built up a toughness, a mentality and a togetherness which allows me to add onto that in the next couple of months to really create a team that can get us straight back up.

“That’s what we are trying to do and working on. We are still waiting for things to be completed but we are really confidence that will happen. When it does we will hopefully go out and keep working to how we’ve been working.

“We need to add to the squad and bring a lot of staff in as well. But we will do everything we can to get that right and try to move this club forward.”

The Verdict:

There have been a number of young players that have done exceptionally well for Derby this season. It’s good to see Rooney has faith in these players and that they won’t just be dropping to the bench again.

However, there is no doubt that additions need to be made to the squad and some experienced heads have to come into the mix too if the Rams are going straight for promotion.

The Derby fans will be thrilled to hear their manager express his confidence over next season, as they look for something to smile about after a hard time at the football club.