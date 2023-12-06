Highlights Wayne Rooney's appointment as Birmingham City manager has been controversial due to his lack of experience and the sacking of John Eustace.

Rooney's poor record of one league win in eight games has left supporters lacking confidence.

Rooney may need to bench loanee Emanuel Aiwu and consider alternative options such as Kevin Long or Krystian Bielik to improve the defence.

Wayne Rooney hasn't had an easy start to life as Birmingham City manager, and he may have to start making some hard choices when it comes to picking the starting line-ups.

Rooney was a very controversial appointment due to the fact that the Birmingham hierarchy decided to sack John Eustace, who at the time of his sacking had two wins on the bounce and Blues in the top-six.

As well as this, the fact that Rooney's only two previous jobs had been at DC United and Derby County didn't help the overall feeling of him coming to the club.

The fact that, since he arrived, he has only won one league game in eight hasn't filled supporters with much added confidence.

It is difficult for any manager to come in mid-way through a season, though, and the fact he has to use several players he didn't sign in the summer surely hasn't helped, and, furthermore, it looks like he may have to start benching some if he wants to see more points on the board.

Related These 4 Birmingham City players have just a month to prove they are worth keeping around in January Wayne Rooney may be keeping tabs on this quartet as he potentially weighs up who he wants to offload this winter.

How has Emanuel Aiwu performed so far this season?

Eustace had a very busy transfer window at the start of the campaign as he signed 12 players, which is why it was even more bizarre that so soon after he had built his full squad he was dismissed.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

Rooney will have been using his early games in-charge to figure out what players suit his style of play. After his first two games, he decided to start Emanuel Aiwu, who had been loaned from Cremonese for the campaign.

The 22-year-old has started every game since then, but it appears that he may not be up for the task after a nervy display in the 4-2 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

He got a yellow card in the first half an hour, and he was far too deep for Blackburn's first goal, allowing Sammie Szmodics to go through and finish; he wasn't exactly helped by his goalkeeper, John Ruddy, either.

For the second goal, he let Szmodics run off him, allowing all the space in the box to get his shot off. After these two mistakes, he was dragged off just after the hour mark.

He kept his place for the Rotherham United draw, but he lost possession ten times, according to SofaScore, and together with Ruddy, was nearly at fault for giving away a catastrophic goal due to poor play in their own box.

Brutally, it is too much of a risk to be playing the loanee right now and risking an error, particularly with Rooney up against it as it is.

Who should Rooney start instead of Aiwu?

Rooney hasn't had experienced defender Kevin Long available to him in the last three games as the 33-year-old had a calf issue.

However, when he was available in the two previous games, he was left on the bench. Now it may be time to get him back in the side, as Rooney went with him from the start.

There are other options for the Manchester United legend with Marc Roberts on the bench and available, but there is another intriguing alternative.

Polish international Krystian Bielik has played in all-but one league game for Birmingham this season and in the majority of them he has played in defensive midfield.

In a total of 217 senior appearances at club level, though, he has played 77 of them as a central defender.

He was at Derby with Rooney and only used a midfielder, so maybe it is time to test him out in the back-line to see if his calmness on the ball can improve the defence.

It will be a risk as the side might miss something from him in the middle of the pitch, but it might be needed now for the manager, who will be feeling the pressure even more so with some of his colleagues around him getting the sack.