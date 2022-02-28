Wayne Rooney makes transfer admission involving Derby County and Luton Town

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney had admitted to Derbyshire Live that he tried to sign Elijah Adebayo for the club last January.

The towering centre forward has since gone on to be an effective goalscorer and player for his current club Luton Town after joining the Hatters from Walsall.

Aged 24, the attacker was certainly a wanted man when he turned out for the Saddlers in Sky Bet League Two and is said to have attracted plenty of interest from clubs elsewhere.

However it was Luton who won the race for his signature and now Rooney has admitted that he was one of the men to try and bring the striker to Pride Park previously:

“Adebayo was a handful. He’s a player I actually tried to bring to Derby. He is big, good in the air, strong and hard to play against.”

Since arriving at Kenilworth Road, Adebayo has scored 18 goals in 48 games for his side and remains to be their main focal point under Nathan Jones.

He is under contract until June of this year with the Sky Bet Championship outfit.

The Verdict

He could’ve been the player that would have not only taken Derby to the next level but also calmed their releagtion fears last season.

Since moving to Luton Adebayo has been a revelation and is quite rightly admired by many opposing managers for his goalscoring exploits with the Hatters.

He has been a thorn in Derby’s side previously this season and has certainly shown them what they missed out on over a year ago.

Rooney may well feel that he is the one who got away – but let’s face it, every Football League manager up and down the country certainly has a story to tell about a player that they have missed out on at some point or another.