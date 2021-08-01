Wayne Rooney makes positive Derby County transfer prediction

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is ‘confident’ that new signings will arrive at the club in the next few days.

It has been a hugely frustrating summer for the Rams, with off-field issues meaning they have had to operate under an embargo, which has prevented any new faces arriving.

However, talks have been held with the EFL trying to find a resolution and Rooney told Derbyshire Live that new recruits should be announced swiftly.

“I am confident that within the next 48 hours we will bring players in. It is probably the first time I have been confident that players will come in. I would like as many as possible.

“We just have to focus, there is still a little bit of work to be done but I am confident we will see some new faces this week.”

The East Midlands outfit have had nine free agents training with them in recent weeks, which includes the likes of Ravel Morrison, Richard Stearman and Sone Aluko.

Rooney’s men play Huddersfield in their Championship opener at Pride Park on Saturday.

The verdict

This is good news for Derby fans and they will feel it has been a long time coming after what has been a hugely frustrating few months.

The fact Rooney is so confident that some deals go through must mean they have been given the go-ahead from the relevant authorities and it will be interesting to see which free agents are signed first.

Then, it needs to be the start of a very busy period for Derby because the squad is lacking quality and depth right now.

