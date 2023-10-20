Highlights Michael Carrick has done a good job at Middlesbrough since taking over as manager and achieved a top-six finish last season.

Wayne Rooney commends Carrick's intelligence and believes he has taken on a good challenge at Middlesbrough.

Although Birmingham City are in a better league position, Carrick's Boro may win their upcoming clash due to their recent form and home advantage.

Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney has claimed that Michael Carrick has done a good job at Middlesbrough since taking over at the Riverside, speaking to the Daily Mail.

Rooney and Carrick played with each other regularly, having spent a very long time at Manchester United together and being a key part of Sir Alex Ferguson's successful reign at Old Trafford.

They were also England teammates, although Rooney was far more successful than Carrick for the Three Lions, with the latter needing to compete with the likes of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes for a starting spot at different points.

Regardless of this, both enjoyed excellent careers and have now climbed the coaching ladder to get themselves into management roles.

Rooney was given the opportunity to take Derby County forward by Mel Morris, having initially signed for the Rams as a player.

He guided the East Midlands side through a very difficult time, with the club falling into administration during his time there.

They were deducted 21 points in total during the 2021/22 campaign and he nearly guided them to survival despite that, but they fell just short and Rooney resigned.

Since his time at Pride Park, he took up the top job at DC United, but didn't enjoy the most successful time there, although he was an attractive option for Birmingham who decided he was the right man to replace John Eustace.

How has Michael Carrick done at Middlesbrough?

Boro were just outside the drop zone at the time of his arrival in October last year, coming in following a lengthy managerial recruitment process.

And he has proven to be the right choice following Chris Wilder's departure, with Carrick able to guide the club to a top-six finish at the end of last term.

They were in a good position to seal a place in the play-off final after coming away from the first leg against Coventry City with a draw, but a Gus Hamer goal consigned them to another year in the Championship.

Boro started this season poorly and it took them until the latter stages of September for them to secure their first league victory of 2023/24.

They are now on the right track though, having won their last four league games. And you feel the ex-United man is the right person to take the Teesside outfit forward.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

What did Wayne Rooney say about Michael Carrick?

Rooney has revealed that he spoke to Carrick before he took the job at the Riverside - and it's unclear whether the former had a big say on the latter deciding to take on the role - but he has commended his former teammate for what he has achieved on Teesside.

Birmingham's boss said: "He is a very intelligent person. I spoke to him before he went to Middlesbrough last year, before he moved there.

"I felt it would be a really good challenge for him and he has done a really good job.

"When you know you want to go into coaching you start looking at the details of the game a bit more and at United we'd always be bouncing ideas off each other and asking each other questions."

Can Wayne Rooney come out on top against Michael Carrick tomorrow?

On paper, it looks set to be a reasonably even tie.

However, you just feel Carrick's Boro are the favourites coming into this game, even though Blues are in a better league position.

The Midlands side will need time to adapt to Rooney's methods - and Boro will be full of confidence considering their recent form.

They seem to be over their blip now and with the home advantage at their disposal, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them take all three points from this game.

Despite their current league position, you would back them to be in the promotion mix again and a win against Blues tomorrow would boost their hopes.