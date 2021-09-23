Wayne Rooney makes Mel Morris revelation ahead of Derby County’s weekend clash

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed that he has not spoken to Mel Morris since August 9th and has suggested that the lack of communication from the club’s owner is a little bit disrespectful.

The Rams officially entered administration yesterday and are now bottom of the Championship standings after being deducted 12 points.

Two separate takeover deals involving Derby have collapsed this year as Morris has failed to sell the club.

Whilst the Rams were able to avoid relegation by the skin of their teeth last season, they now face an uphill task to retain their second-tier status.

During the summer transfer window, Rooney was unable to purchase players due to an embargo and thus was forced to strengthen his side by swooping for free-agents.

Although the Rams have made a relatively encouraging start to the 2021/22 campaign under the guidance of the 35-year-old, all of their hard work in recent weeks has been undone by their points deduction.

Making reference to Morris, Rooney has criticised the club’s owner for his lack of clarity.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference for the Rams’ clash with Sheffield United (as cited by BBC Sport Derby’s official Twitter account), Rooney said: “No phone call [from Morris].

“No message.

“I just found it a little bit disrespectful.”

The Verdict

This is a damning indictment of Morris by Rooney as it illustrates just how poor the communication has been at Derby in recent weeks.

With the Rams actively seeking new ownership, it will be intriguing to see whether they are able to enter a new dawn by securing fresh investment.

When you consider that Derby are currently in a perilous situation, Rooney will need to do everything he can to keep his players calm as they look to secure a miraculous survival.

In order to avoid financial issues in the future, the club’s administrators cannot afford to hand over the reins to an individual or a consortium who do not have Derby’s best interests at heart.