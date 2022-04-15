Wayne Rooney makes key Derby County off-field admission

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has admitted there’s a possibility that his side will receive a further 15-point deduction, speaking to Derbyshire Live on the club’s off-field situation.

The Rams have already received multiple punishments by the EFL this season, being slapped with a 12-point sanction in September for their entrance into administration before being deducted another nine points in November.

This looked set to relegation the East Midlands outfit – but they have given themselves a chance of getting back into the race via some brave performances and impressive results – a remarkable achievement considering their off-field turmoil.

A solution to this turmoil has seemingly been found though with Chris Kirchner being named preferred bidder last week, a milestone that has cleared the pathway for the US businessman to complete a takeover of the second-tier side.

However, the points deductions may not stop there unless he is willing to pay 25p in the pound to “unsecured” creditors or 35p over a longer-term period – and it’s currently unclear whether Kirchner will do that with the size of his offer made to buy the club remaining undisclosed at this stage.

And Rooney admits another deduction could be on the way, even if he doesn’t agree with it.

He said: “That could be a possibility (a further deduction). From my point of view, when does this end? When do we stop getting punished? We took 12 points, and then we took nine points.

“This club can only move forward with the support of the right people, and I know that the right people are trying to help the club move forward, but we have took enough punishment.”

The Verdict:

Although this situation is unfair on the supporters, the players and the management – all of whom have been magnificent this season – they need to pay their creditors sufficiently for the sake of fairness and this is why another sanction is potentially necessary.

Ultimately though, it could be argued that previous owner Mel Morris is the one who should be made to pay because he was the one who put the club in administration, so you can understand frustrations in that aspect too.

An ideal situation for all parties is paying the amount needed to avoid a potential deduction, providing those they owe with more capital, potentially reducing the chances of relegation in whichever league are in next season if this possible punishment is applied during the 2022/23 campaign and providing the club with a clean slate.

They will want to move into a new era with a spring in their step, something that won’t happen if they are handed a 15-point deduction, because that will mean they would probably be fighting a relegation battle again.

This is a recipe for disaster considering their squad is likely to look completely different next term – because they will need time to gel together and they may have a slow start to 2022/23 due to that. A slow start and a 15-point deduction would be dreadful for them.