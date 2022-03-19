Wayne Rooney makes key Derby County claim amid survival hopes

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is certain his side’s point against Coventry City this afternoon will be a crucial one at the end of the season, speaking to the Rams’ media team after the match.

The Rams went into this lunchtime’s match sitting six points adrift of safety with one game less to play than Reading in 21st-place, though Paul Ince’s side haven’t exactly got off to the best start under his stewardship.

This meant a victory was needed with just eight league games left to go in the 2021/22 campaign coming into this tie against the Sky Blues, but they made the worst possible start when Matt Godden put the away side in front just before the half-hour mark.

The hosts were able to fight back at Pride Park though, winning a penalty that was dispatched by captain Tom Lawrence with 25 minutes to go.

Rooney’s men did threaten to win all three points on the afternoon, as did the away side, but Louie Sibley was unable to guide the ball into the back of the net in stoppage time as he hit the post.

This game temporarily pulls the East Midlands outfit one point closer to safety with fellow relegation battlers Barnsley losing 2-0 at local rivals Sheffield United earlier this afternoon, though the gap between Rooney’s side and safety at the end of the day will depend on the Royals’ result against high-flyers Blackburn Rovers.

Still, the Manchester United legend was happy with a point as he spoke to his side’s media team.

He said post-match: “I think it’s a good point for us and I am sure it will turn out to be a good point at the end of the season; we must keep believing.

“We are a good team, we are working hard every game, playing good football which the fans want to see and we will keep pushing.”

The Verdict:

Considering the vastly differing goal differences between Barnsley and Reading in comparison to Derby who have a much better defensive record, they won’t be heartbroken at taking a point out of this one and it’s certainly better than a loss.

A defeat today would have been a real sucker blow – but they have matched a side who will continue to fight for the play-offs and this is why the Rams should take real heart from this result despite not getting all three points.

However, this result will also give confidence to their fellow relegation battlers because only wins will prove to be a real threat at this stage despite the small gaps there are between Derby and the other strugglers.

It will also open the door to Peterborough who have a game or two in hand to overtake them with Grant McCann’s men unlikely to give up until it becomes mathematically impossible to remain afloat in the second tier.

And if the Tykes’ recent resurgence is anything to go by, you wouldn’t rule out McCann’s side from putting together their own promising set of results. That would put the Rams in real trouble if they did.