Wayne Rooney makes key admission amid Derby County exit links

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has reiterated that he would like to manage Everton or Manchester United later on in his managerial career, making this revelation on Sky Sports last night.

The 36-year-old has received deserved praise for his remarkable work with the Rams this season, giving them a real chance of remaining afloat in the division despite having to deal with transfer embargos, off-field turmoil and a 21-point deduction.

Despite his commitment to the cause, he could quit in the summer with the United legend thought to be increasingly frustrated with the off-field situation with no preferred bidder being named yet, though last night’s report regarding Chris Kirchner could be a real game-changer for the East Midlands outfit.

His success at Pride Park nearly proved to be at the detriment of his current side – but he turned down an approach from former side Everton back in January as the Merseyside club looked to replace Rafa Benitez.

This was an honourable decision by Rooney who has recently confirmed he will be remaining at the second-tier club for at least the remainder of the campaign in their quest to avoid relegation, currently sitting just six points adrift of safety and having a real chance to drag themselves to a survival spot.

Despite turning down the opportunity to leave earlier on in the year though, he has admitted he would want to take the step up in the future to join the Toffees and another former club in United.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via the Daily Mail), he said: “There are two clubs: Everton and Manchester United. I’m an Everton fan, I was at Man Utd for 13 years.

“I feel if I keep doing what I’m doing, keep learning, keep improving, those two clubs one day in the future I’d love to go and manage.

“You’ve got to trust in yourself and believe in yourself. Of course there will be temptation there.

“There might be offers that come in and you think, ‘I’m going to go for that’. But you need to be in the right place and I believe I’m in the right place.

“I’m developing as a manager, developing as a coach and I’m learning.”

The Verdict:

This is a sensible mindset for Rooney to have because he still has a lot to learn in the managerial game before moving on and if he can gain the experience required to manage in the top tier, he could hit the ground running with the likes of United and the Toffees.

Arguably, the two clubs are poisoned chalices at the moment with both sides’ supporters unhappy with their board, the former underachieving for many years and the latter in real danger of being relegated to the second tier.

Failure at these two clubs would damage his reputation, so for a selfish reason as well as a selfless one, he is best served at Derby despite currently enduring major off-field turmoil.

That may not be the nicest experience at this stage – but it will certainly benefit him for the long term and considering the Rams were and still are expected to be relegated – he can minimise the pressure on himself as he looks to continue thriving as a head coach.

He won’t receive the same forgiveness at his two former sides despite his legendary status at both as a player, so it will be interesting to see when he does make that move to one of the top-tier outfits if he gets the opportunity.