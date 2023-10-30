Highlights Wayne Rooney acknowledges the frustration of Birmingham City fans due to the success of previous manager John Eustace.

Rooney's start at St Andrew's has been tough, but understandable considering the challenging fixtures.

Rooney's position at Birmingham City may become untenable if results don't improve in the coming months, as the board will want to see progress towards promotion.

Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney has admitted that he understands the fans' frustrations because John Eustace was successful with Blues earlier in the season, speaking to the Daily Express.

The 37-year-old hasn't enjoyed the best start to life at St Andrew's, although that's understandable considering some of the fixtures they have played under his stewardship.

Losing 1-0 away at Middlesbrough for his first game in charge, they then lost 2-0 against Hull City, and the home supporters at St Andrew's weren't happy with the performance against the Tigers.

Things have only got worse since, with a 3-1 away loss at Southampton causing further misery following what was a very decent start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Owner Tom Wagner's arrival had brightened the mood - and their productive summer transfer window increased excitement further - with Eustace able to make full use of his new players and guide the club into the top six before the previous international break.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

Despite their league position at the time and the fact they had won back-to-back games against Huddersfield Town and local rivals West Bromwich Albion, Blues decided to make a managerial change during the international break, with Rooney coming in to replace Eustace.

This appointment hasn't worked out for the best so far, but Birmingham have played some talented sides in recent games and it was always going to be difficult for Rooney to fill the boots of Eustace, especially in the short term when the Manchester United legend is trying to implement a new style.

What did Wayne Rooney say about John Eustace?

Acknowledging his predecessor's fine work, Rooney understands why Blues' fans are frustrated.

He said: "I get fans’ frustration because John [Eustace] did a good job, stabilised the club, and we were in sixth place.

"But it is going to take time and Southampton are a perfect example. Russell Martin has a clear way of playing, similar to what I want."

Is there any way Wayne Rooney can succeed at Birmingham City?

It's going to be difficult for Rooney unless he gets Blues into the Premier League.

Because Eustace managed to guide the club into the top six before his departure, people will be wondering if he was the man to get them there.

You feel Rooney will get a lot of time to thrive because this was a big managerial decision that the board will want to stick by.

However, results will need to improve quickly and if they don't, the former England international could find that his position becomes untenable, especially if things turn toxic.

Even before he managed his first game, things looked difficult for Rooney. Now they look even tougher - and only results are likely to change the mood. Forget good performances.