Wayne Rooney makes honest transfer prediction about Derby’s Ravel Morrison

Wayne Rooney insists it will be “very difficult” to keep hold of Ravel Morrison if he gets the best out of the Derby County midfielder this season.

Morrison, who signed for Derby before their Championship opener against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, made his debut for the Rams last night.

Derby beat Salford City on penalties in the first round of the Carabao Cup, following a 3-3 draw in normal time.

Derby found themselves 3-2 down heading into the dying embers of the contest, before Morrison showed his class and produced a superb long-range effort to put his side back on level terms.

Morrison clearly has a lot more to prove this season before he lives up to the expectations that were once placed upon him as a youngster at Manchester United.

But if last night’s performance is anything to go by, Morrison can be influential for Derby under Wayne Rooney.

Speaking to Ryan Conway of The Athletic post-match, Rooney insisted that it will be “very difficult” to keep hold of Morrison if he gets the best out of him this season.

Rooney on Morrison: “If I get the best out of him this season, it’ll be very difficult to keep hold of him.” — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) August 10, 2021

Derby take on Peterborough United this weekend, as they look to pick up their first win of the Championship campaign.

The Verdict

Morrison needed that type of game last night.

Scoring goals can do wonders for confidence, but his all-round game was really impressive as well.

He helped the youngsters along well and always wanted to get on the ball and lead by example, which can only be positive going forward.