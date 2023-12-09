Highlights Birmingham City's poor run of form can't continue, according to Wayne Rooney.

Rooney has endured a woeful start to life at St Andrew's.

Young players like Jordan James, Jay Stansfield, and Romelle Donovan could play crucial roles in turning the team's fortunes around.

Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney has admitted his side's run of form can't continue for much longer, making this admission to Birmingham Live.

These comments come after Blues' 2-0 loss away at Coventry City last night, with a game from Callum O'Hare in either half proving to be the difference between the two sides.

With the Sky Blues not making the best start to the season, Birmingham would have been hoping to come away with something from the Coventry Building Society Arena.

But they fell to yet another defeat, with the Midlands outfit securing just five points from a possible 27 in Rooney's opening nine league matches in charge of his side.

Considering Blues were sitting in sixth place at the time of his arrival, that is a horrific record, although a tough start to life at the club didn't help him.

They faced the likes of Middlesbrough, Ipswich Town and Sunderland during the early stages of his reign.

But he no longer has that to hide behind, with their disappointing 0-0 draw against Rotherham United not exactly giving them the momentum they needed going into last night's game against their Midlands rivals.

They now find themselves in 16th place and they could easily fall further down the table at 5pm this evening, which is a real blow and unacceptable considering the calibre of players they recruited during the summer transfer window.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

And Rooney may be sacked sooner rather than later if he can't turn things around.

Rooney: "The run of form can’t continue"

Rooney knows that things can't carry on the way they are, telling Birmingham Live: "We’re in a difficult place, we know that, with the run of results and the points we’re losing.

"The big thing is the goals we’re conceding are very poor goals. We have to figure it out and make sure we don’t give easy goals away. The run of form can’t continue.

"Of course I understand the fans’ frustration. That’s normal when you go through a run of results like this and we have to change this as quickly as possible.

"If I was a fan in the stands there tonight I would be exactly the same. But what I can tell you is we’re working really hard to fix it, to improve results and performances."

The players who could be key to Wayne Rooney's turning point at Birmingham City

Jordan James has been promising under Rooney at times and will only get better, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Welshman save Rooney.

There are two other young players who could be crucial.

Jay Stansfield has shown that he can thrive at this level - and he could guide Blues to some crucial wins if he can get back into goalscoring form.

If he can get himself on the scoresheet in the next couple of games, that could give him a huge amount of confidence.

And Romelle Donovan could be a real asset after shining last night, even coming close to scoring at the CBS Arena.