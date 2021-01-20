Wayne Rooney makes fresh Derby County takeover claims

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has claimed that he was told previously that “all the paperwork was signed” and that Sheikh Khaled’s takeover of the club “was ready to happen”.

Recent reports have revealed that the East Midlands club are now making contingency plans due to fears that the £60 million takeover by Derventio Holdings Group, which is fronted by Sheikh Khaled, will fall through.

The completion of the deal has seemingly been imminent for months but the delays have left the Rams facing significant financial issues, with the players not receiving their full wages for December.

Speaking to The Athletic’s Ryan Conway after Derby’s 1-0 win over high-flying Bournemouth last night, Rooney revealed that he had been told the takeover was ready previously.

He said: “We were told all the paperwork was signed and it was ready to happen.”

It is understood that the former England captain was given assurances about the financial future of the club when he was appointed as permanent boss last week but things now seem a little uncertain.

The Daily Mail has indicated that Mel Morris is reluctant to invest more of his own money and that Derby are assessing ways to raise the £500,000 they’re currently short.

The Verdict

This is a strange but worrying situation for the Rams as the longer the takeover is delayed the more likely it seems that it will fall through.

Should that happen, then the East Midlands club could be facing some very significant issues with administration hinted at previously.

It seems that the takeover, which seemed a dream investment of funds for many fans and likely Rooney, was close and you wonder whether that impacted the new manager’s agreement of a two-and-a-half-year deal.

There is a lot to be positive about on the pitch for the Rams but this uncertainty is hanging over the club off it.