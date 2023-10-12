Highlights Wayne Rooney is excited about taking over as Birmingham City manager and sees similarities between the club and his former side Everton.

Birmingham City currently sits in sixth place in the Championship table and is aiming for promotion to the Premier League.

Rooney's success as a manager at Derby County and DC United is difficult to judge due to external circumstances, but the pressure will be on him to deliver immediate results at Birmingham City.

Wayne Rooney has explained what attracted him to the position of Birmingham City manager.

The 37-year-old was appointed as John Eustace’s replacement earlier this week, with the Blues currently sitting sixth in the Championship table.

Rooney has made his return to English football after a stint in the US with DC United, where he led the club to a ninth place finish in MLS last season.

The former England international previously managed Derby County, where he oversaw the Rams’ relegation to League One, albeit under dire financial straits.

He will be hoping for greater success with Birmingham, who are aiming to earn promotion back to the Premier League in the near future.

What has Wayne Rooney said about taking over at Birmingham City?

Rooney explained that Birmingham reminds him of his former side Everton in a lot of ways, citing the similar backgrounds of the supporters from the area.

He is excited about feeding off the emotion and passion that the fan base brings to St. Andrew’s.

“I’m very excited about it,” said Rooney, via Birmingham’s YouTube channel.

“I feel I can bring a lot to Birmingham, and Birmingham can also bring a lot to me, so in some ways it reminds me of Everton.

“In terms of a working class background, the club means everything to the fans.

“To be part of that is something which is special when you feel that, and when you feel that from the fans.

“It’s something which, as a player, I felt obviously before.

“And, as a manager, when you feel that emotion from the fans it’s a really special feeling, so I’m really looking forward to being part of that.”

Where are Birmingham City in the Championship table?

Birmingham have not competed in the Premier League since 2011, spending the last decade or so in the second division.

Eustace led the team to a 17th place finish last year, which earned him a lot of plaudits given the difficult circumstances surrounding the Blues.

New ownership arrived in the summer, which saw a number of fresh faces join the side in the transfer window.

Eustace earned positive results during his final weeks in charge, including a 3-1 win over rivals West Brom in his final game.

Rooney will be taking over a team that saw a well-liked manager depart due to a decision taken by the owners to go in a different direction.

The former striker has been hand-picked by the new regime, so the pressure will be on to get results immediately in order to justify the move.

Rooney’s first game in charge will come against Middlesbrough on October 21.

Can Wayne Rooney improve Birmingham City?

Rooney’s managerial career so far is difficult to judge due to the outside factors that were impacting his time at Derby and DC United.

Birmingham is going to be a big next step in his career, with the new owners showing great ambition to bring the club forward.

Fighting for promotion this year will be the goal, although competition will be fierce.

It’s not Rooney’s fault that Eustace was harshly treated by the new owners, but he may face the brunt of that decision if he can’t bring the same level of results as his predecessor.