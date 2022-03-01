Wayne Rooney makes Derby County transfer revelation after turbulent January window

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has revealed eight or nine of his existing players were the subject of interest from other sides during the January transfer window, speaking to Derbyshire Live.

With the Rams still in administration, they were unable to conclude any incoming deals during the winter period in what was a considerable blow for Rooney’s side, who were in desperate need of fresh faces to come in considering the inexperience of their squad.

The only transfer activity they saw was more players leaving, with outcast David Marshall the first man to depart Pride Park in what was probably the best deal for all parties with the 36-year-old finding himself behind Ryan Allsop and Kelle Roos in the pecking order.

However, more hefty blows were to come for the Rams with Graeme Shinnie leaving for Wigan Athletic in a reported £30,000 deal and Phil Jagielka being forced to depart the club after seeing the East Midlands outfit placed under a fresh transfer embargo, one that meant the experienced centre-back was unable to sign a contract extension.

Sam Baldock failed to earn a new deal but his departure was a less considerable blow than Dylan Williams’ and Luke Plange’s, with the duo signing for Premier League sides Chelsea and Crystal Palace respectively.

Thankfully for Derby, Palace sanctioned a loan move for Plange back to Pride Park for the remainder of the season and Rooney has now revealed there could have been even more departures with no shortage of interest in some of his assets.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s tie against Cardiff City, he said: “Obviously, I was made even more aware (that he won’t be able to keep players unless the off-field situation is sorted) throughout January because I know there was at one point on top of the nine players that left, it was about another eight or nine players who other clubs were interested in.

“Which again is a compliment to the players and how they have performed under difficult circumstances and I am sure that interest will still be there, but at the minute there is nothing you can really offer them to stay at the club.”

The Verdict:

It’s no real surprise that there has been interest in more of his players – because they have all performed superbly this term in the face of such adversity and credit for that has to go to Rooney who has worked miracles with his inexperienced side.

Tom Lawrence and Jason Knight are two of those guaranteed to have had sides interested in their services, with Louie Sibley also reported to have been the subject of multiple bids from Millwall.

Not only will some of their senior players have been the subject of interest, but also their youngsters with Eiran Cashin one man who has stepped up and performed extremely well in recent times and Jack Stretton also on the fringes of the first team.

There’s certainly a promising core of youngsters to go forward with if they can get out of administration, remain afloat in the second tier and tie players down to new deals. But whether they can survive remains to be seen, because some of their key men won’t want to be playing in League One next term.

However, Rooney could be integral in persuading players to sign on the dotted line so whether the Manchester United legend remains in place at Pride Park could prove to be crucial in terms of the calibre of players they are able to retain and recruit.