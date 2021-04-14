Wayne Rooney makes Derby County transfer reveal after Erik Alonso talks

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has revealed that he’s held ‘long talks’ with new owner Erik Alonso, with the club working on new summer signings already.

After months of off-field issues hanging over the club, there was finally a breakthrough in the takeover when it was revealed that a consortium fronted by Alonso had finalised a deal to buy the Rams.

Whilst Football League approval is needed before it’s signed off, Alonso is talking about his plans for the club, and he has made it clear that he will back Rooney in the market as he looks to transform the club.

And, after speaking to the boss at his press conference today, The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway tweeted that Rooney confirmed transfer plans are underway.

“Rooney had a “very long” conversation with Erik Alonso and their plans for the club. Says they’re both moving in the same direction. Already working to bring players in for when the window opens.”

The immediate priority for all connected to the club is ensuring that Derby stay in the Championship though, with the team currently four points above the drop zone.

The verdict

This is encouraging news for Rooney and the Derby fans, because a lot of work needs doing in the summer, so the club need to act swiftly when the window opens.

After months of uncertainty, there will now be a budget in place, so they can start planning properly about improving the squad.

Now though, the only focus is on staying in the Championship, with Derby facing a big game against Blackburn on Friday night.

