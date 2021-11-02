Wayne Rooney makes Derby County transfer admission

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has admitted to Derbyshire Live that he already has transfer plans in place for the January window in case a takeover of the club is completed before then.

The Rams are currently in administration and under transfer embargo as they continually seek to find a buyer for the club moving forwards.

Derby’s administrators Quantuma have previously stated that there are several interested parties that would be keen to take the club off the owner, Mel Morris.

Now Rooney has admitted that he himself has already put plans in place with the January transfer window in mind, as he stated the following:

“It will be massive for us, hopefully it can get done before January.

“There are a lot of players out of contract in the summer, players I would like to bring in in January, so we need to start planning in terms of new contracts for players, what players we want to bring in.”

Despite the restrictions that have been enforced upon them by the Football League, the Rams were able to bring in the likes of Sam Baldock, Richard Stearman, Ryan Allsop, Phil Jagielka and Ravel Morrison.

Meanwhile Derby will be looking to return to winning ways on Wednesday as they take on Barnsley at Oakwell.

The Verdict

Rooney and his team are reaching a crucial stage of the season and with no end in sight over their takeover wrangle, time is certainly of the essence.

Bringing in players come January could make or break their season and it is clear that they are in desperate need of more depth.

There are various free agents that they are clearly looking at, whilst the loan market is also a good avenue that they could go down.

The key for the club now is to get an agreement in place as soon as possible.