Wayne Rooney makes Derby County transfer admission as deadline approaches

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has admitted the club are facing a crucial week as he looks to bring in new signings .

Sheikh Khaled’s proposed takeover of the Rams still hasn’t gone through, despite more reassuring updates coming out of the club in the past ten days.

But, whilst that uncertainty still lingers, Rooney has been unable to bring in new players.

With the East Midlands outfit just one place above the relegation zone, it’s clear that new faces are required, and the Rams boss told FLW’s George Dagless that he is ‘hopeful’ of doing business ahead of a pivotal week off the pitch.

“I’m hopeful we can make signings this month still. This week coming is big for the future of the football club.”

The former Manchester United player has confirmed in the past that he has a host of targets line up for when the takeover is complete, but he is missing out on individuals as the deadline approaches.

It has been suggested that Derby could be forced to cash in on their talented youngsters to bring in funds if the fresh investment doesn’t arrive.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Derby County in 2020?

1 of 20 Phillip Cocu was appointed as manager Yes No

The verdict

Rooney’s comments are spot on here – this is a massive week for Derby County.

The manager has been working under challenging circumstances, and doing a brilliant job, as recent results have shown.

However, it’s clear that they need stability off the pitch and new signings through the door. Given all the promises Derby fans have had over the past few months, they won’t believe a thing until it’s officially announced, and hopefully for Rooney and the support, that comes in the next few days.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.