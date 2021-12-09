Wayne Rooney makes Derby County transfer admission amid Knight/Lawrence/Sibley rumours

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has admitted that none of his players will be allowed to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window without his consent.

The likes of Tom Lawrence, Max Bird, Jason Knight and Louis Sibley have all been linked with moves away from the Rams in recent weeks.

A report from the Daily Mail suggested that Derby were willing to let Lawrence depart on a free transfer in an attempt to cut costs.

Meanwhile, Football League World reported earlier this month that Knight was attracting interest from a host of Premier League sides whilst Sibley and Bird are being tracked by West Bromwich Albion, AFC Bournemouth, Brentford and Norwich City.

Derby are still in administration and have yet to find a new owner despite the fact that the American businessman has openly expressed a desire to complete a deal.

With the window set to open in January, Rooney has decided to make a defiant statement regarding the club’s stance towards transfers.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference for the club’s clash with Blackpool this weekend (as cited by Derby’s official Twitter account), Rooney said: “No player will leave this club in January without my say-so.

“That’s the message I’ve been given and I can relay that.”

The Verdict

With Rooney opting to take this particular stance, it may take some lucrative offers from other clubs to convince Derby to sell their players in January.

For the Rams’ sake, they will be hoping to be in the position where they do not need to consider parting ways with some of their key assets next month.

However, with negotiations with prospective buyers no closer to being agreed, the Rams’ resolve may be tested due to their precarious financial status.

Rooney is expected to turn to the likes of Lawrence, Bird and Knight for inspiration in Saturday’s showdown with Blackpool at Pride Park.

Providing that this aforementioned trio are able to deliver the goods, the Rams may be able to secure a morale-boosting victory in-front of their supporters.