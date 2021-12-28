Wayne Rooney makes Derby County plea following club’s triumph over West Brom

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has urged the club’s administrators to push ahead with finalising a potential takeover deal with a prospective buyer.

Chris Kirchner decided to withdraw his bid for the Rams last week and it has yet to be revealed who is currently leading the race to purchase the club.

A recent report from the Daily Telegraph suggested that two parties are in contention as this particular takeover saga continues to rumble on.

It is understood that General Sports Worldwide increased their offer earlier this month whilst a party of local businessman which is linked to former Rams chairman Peter Gadsby are also believed to be interested in a deal.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the club’s future, Derby have managed to deliver some impressive performances in the Championship this season.

The Rams backed up their recent victory over Blackpool by sealing all three points in their showdown with West Bromwich Albion yesterday as Colin Kazim-Richards netted the winning goal at Pride Park.

Following this particular clash, Rooney admitted that he is hoping that a takeover can be completed in the coming days with the transfer window set to open on Saturday.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph, Rooney said: “The administrators have confirmed they have had bids from other companies and from my point of view, it needs to be done before January.

“I’m trying to plan for the future of this club and if it keeps dragging on, it’s not helpful to anyone.

“So really this next week is pivotal for this football club.

“We keep hearing – myself included – that a preferred bidder will be put in place.

“This club needs an owner and I need someone to report back to and plan with.

“Until that happens, it certainly makes my job a lot harder, but I think for the fans, I understand them getting frustrated with the situation, because I certainly am.

“We just hope things can move forward in this next week.”

The Verdict

Rooney’s comments are spot-on as Derby desperately need to enter a new dawn as soon as possible in regards to their ownership.

Currently facing an almighty task to avoid relegation to League One, the Rams’ fate could be sealed if they are unable to sign players next month and thus a takeover simply needs to be finalised.

Although the club’s administrators cannot afford to make a mistake regarding prospective buyers, they may now need to speed up the process following Kirschner’s decision not to pursue a deal.

Providing that Derby are purchased by one of the aforementioned parties in the coming days, Rooney could potentially strengthen his squad by drafting in some fresh faces in the upcoming window.