Wayne Rooney makes Derby County free-agent revelation

Wayne Rooney has revealed that Derby County have free agents waiting to join the club, should their transfer embargo be lifted, during a conversation with Derbyshire Live.

With the Rams still in administration, the club are still operating under a transfer embargo.

At this stage, Derby’s administrators are in conversation with three interested parties regarding the takeover of the Championship club.

The next stage of progression will be one of these parties coming forward as a formal bidder, and once a preferred bidder is named, and Derby can show proof of funds to the EFL, then restrictions regarding their arrivals will be eased.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live about the free-agent market in relation to his club, Rooney said: “There are players out there who are free agents who could potentially add to our squad. If that is the case, great.

“We have got players out there who we feel could come in and be really beneficial to the team.”

Asked if he knows which players he wants, Rooney said: “Yes, I could have them in very quickly.

“That is on the embargo getting lifted. I just have to wait for that to happen.”

The verdict

Derby’s ability to deal with the consistent setbacks they have been dealt this season has been incredible, with Rooney doing an excellent job at Pride Park.

He is ensuring that the outside noise will not impact his team, and with several young players emerging, this has been crucial in their continued development.

A lot will be riding on the embargo being lifted in the summer, with Rooney confirming that he already has options that he will be able to immediately turn to.

Whilst casting his eyes into the free-agent market, he will undoubtedly be fully focussed on the job on hand and what he currently has at his disposal, especially with the club’s chances of surviving the Championship drop improving.