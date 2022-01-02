Wayne Rooney makes Derby County admission ahead of Reading game

Derby County have given themselves a fighting chance of staying in the Championship of late having won their last three games.

Back-to-back home wins against Blackpool and West Brom and their second away win of the season against Stoke City gave Derby supporters a glimmer of hope having got themselves up to ten points.

With Derby coming up against Reading on Monday, Wayne Rooney has kept his side grounded, telling club media that they’re taking each game ‘as it comes’.

Quiz: Can you name which club Derby County signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Darren Bent? Aston Villa Sunderland Fulham Tottenham

“We have to just keep taking each game as it comes,” Rooney told the club’s media team.

“The last three matches have been brilliant for us, picking up nine points.

“It gives everyone belief, hope and all we have to do is keep working.

“We have another very tough and important fixture at Reading on Monday and we will prepare right for it and make sure we are ready to go.”

Ahead of the game with Reading, the good form of his forwards has given him a selection dilemma which is not something he’s been able to say too often this season:

“It was a great finish from him [Luke Plange] at Stoke and another goal for him after getting his first against Blackpool earlier in the month,” the County boss said.

“When he came off, Colin came on and made an impact.

“He is full of confidence and I know he would have been disappointed he didn’t start the game at Stoke, but he can have a part to play for us for the rest of the season.

“We have seen it in the last two games, he’s come on and won us the games.”

A win could see Derby close the gap to Barnsley to just one point and reduce the gap to safety to seven points.

The Verdict

Wayne Rooney is right to take each game as it comes.

The Rams have been impressive over the Christmas period, picking up points and giving themselves a chance of staying in the Championship.

However, warning against complacency is important given the inexperience in some areas of his squad and the uncertainty facing some players with the impending takeover.

Whatever happens though, Wayne Rooney has restored pride in the club following years of overspending.