Wayne Rooney makes Derby County admission ahead of Blackburn Rovers meeting

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has admitted he and his coaching staff have asked their players to experiment and take risks in the final third in their quest to take all three points against Blackburn Rovers, speaking to his side’s media team ahead of this clash.

The Rams currently sit five points adrift of safety, more than a surmountable total considering they still have nine league games to change the complexion of the 2021/22 relegation battle.

However, they have under two months to force their way to safety with both Barnsley and Reading having a game in hand over the Rams as things stand as they prepare to travel to Ewood Park, facing a high-flying side who will be the favourites on paper to win all three points.

Tony Mowbray’s men will be missing Ben Brereton-Diaz once again tonight as the Chilean continues his recovery – but will still have the likes of Reda Khadra and Sam Gallagher to call upon as threatening options for the Lancashire side who will have the home crowd at their disposal.

However, they also have frailties, going winless in all but one of their last nine league games and conceding in five of those matches, providing Derby’s front men with hope as they look to get themselves on the scoresheet.

And manager Rooney had a simple message for them coming into tonight’s clash, with three points potentially crucial in their fight against the drop.

He said: “We prepare the team, we plan how we want to play and then the players have got to go out there and when we get chances, take them.

“We have asked the players to be creative and take risks, try things and try and impose themselves on the game in the final third.

“We are down to the last nine games of the season and we need to start turning some of these performances into wins.”

The Verdict:

Rooney seems to want to release the shackles off the likes of Luke Plange, Tom Lawrence and Ravel Morrison and you can certainly see why after seeing the Rams’ opening goal against Barnsley earlier this month.

That move reinforced the quality they can show when the pressure is off and considering they are now fancied by some to avoid relegation, that pressure on them has to be lifted in another area.

Setting the attackers free will help to relieve this, though they will also need to be wary of the challenge Blackburn bring. They may not be the most prolific at this stage without Brereton Diaz – but they are still dangerous in attacking areas with the options they have at their disposal.

This combined with Rooney’s message sets up what looks to be an end-to-end game, with both sides desperately needing three points in their separate league missions.

Derby may require them in their quest to survive – but this evening’s hosts are in real danger of slipping outside of the top six unless they can get themselves back on track – so there won’t be any shortage of urgency in this one.