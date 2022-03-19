Wayne Rooney makes confident Derby County transfer claim

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed Festy Ebosele is the only player he was concerned about in terms of signing a pre-contract offer to move abroad, making this bullish claim to Derbyshire Live.

19-year-old Ebsoele is set to sign on the dotted line with Italian outfit Udinese next week as he looks to put an end to his uncertain future and though his contract is due to come to an end in just a few months, it has been revealed that the Rams will receive compensation for his services.

The teenager has become an integral part of the East Midlands side’s cause this term, making 29 league appearances and providing squad depth with his side’s situation meaning they weren’t able to strengthen their team during the January transfer window.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Derby County players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Plays for: Blackpool | Age: 35 | Left Derby in: 2019 Jordon Ibe Tom Ince Richard Keogh Martyn Waghorn

He won’t link up with the Serie A club until the summer if this deal does go through in a small boost for the Rams, though they will be worried about others that are also out of contract.

With administrators focusing on their short-term survival at this stage, a necessary step with the club yet to name a preferred bidder, they are currently unable to offer out deals to keep those who are due to depart Pride Park in the summer.

Rooney did provide a small crumb of comfort to Derby fans who are eager to retain some of their most valuable assets though as he spoke to Derbyshire Live.

He said: “I think Festy was the one player I was concerned would pre-sign with a foreign club.

“I think for all the other players it is very unlikely they will go to a foreign club, they would stay in England.

“So I am not really concerned about the other players from that point of view but obviously the worry is what happens next season because I have got no squad.”

The Verdict:

This is good news for a side that are already down to the bare bones at this stage – and though Ebosele won’t leave until the summer – his departure means one more player will need to be added in the summer within what looks to be a tight budget if they can get a new owner.

Some would argue his departure will help to reduce pressure on their wage bill which could be crucial to their survival, but the administrators have only provided forecasts that they will be able to survive until the end of the season and not until the 19-year-old’s contract expires.

So in the end, this could make little difference unless the club can survive until then. But this situation just reinforces the need for a preferred bidder to be named as soon as possible with the Rams’ future hanging in the balance.

They can build for the future if they can get a new owner over the line – and offering out contracts will help this rebuild. However, the fact new deals aren’t likely to be handed out until the end of the campaign is a bit of an on-field blow for Rooney.

His players may have acted with admirable professionalism this season – but those who are out of contract must be concerned about their future and this uncertainty certainly can’t help matters on the pitch.