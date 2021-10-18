Wayne Rooney makes confident Derby County claim

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney believes that his side could be out of the relegation zone by the November international break.

The Rams are currently six points from safety after they were hit with a 12-point deduction following the club entering administration.

Despite their position, Rooney’s men have done well considering the turmoil the club were in prior to the season, as they’ve lost just three of their 12 league fixtures so far.

And, with games coming up against Luton, Blackburn, Barnsley and Millwall, Rooney told Derbyshire Live that there is an opportunity for the team to pick up some much-needed victories in the next few weeks.

“There is a chance going into this next international that we could be out of the bottom three or off the bottom of the table. That is what we are aiming for to give ourselves a chance, but I am not worried because the performances are very good and we just have to keep doing what we are doing and keep picking up points.

“It is important if you don’t win, you don’t lose. We are on an OK run at the minute, we just need to start turning some of the draws into wins.”

The verdict

Rooney is right to be confident because his side would be pushing for a top-half place if they hadn’t be hit with a deduction, so Derby clearly have nothing to fear in this league.

You can be sure that the players share his confidence and it’s now down to them to start picking up wins, starting with a tough game against Luton Town tomorrow.

Now, Rooney has given them a target to aim for over the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see if the team can deliver before the international break.

