Wayne Rooney makes confident Derby County claim ahead of 2021/22 season

Wayne Rooney insists that Derby County will be in a completely different place next season if he is allowed to put his plans into practice.

Rooney has endured a tough first season in management, yielding only 10 wins from 36 games in charge of the Rams this term.

Nevertheless, he steered Derby towards their main goal of staying in the Championship and surviving the drop after replacing Phillip Cocu earlier on in the season.

Derby’s off-field position still remains uncertain, though, which has prevented Rooney to strengthen his squad and make his mark in the transfer window.

Speaking to Rams TV, though, he insists that Derby will be in a completely different place next season compared to next season, but only if he is allowed to put his plans into practice.

He said: “As I said when I took this job; I am a confident person, I am confident in myself and confident in the staff that I have got working with me.

“We need to keep on working, I think that is very clear for everyone to see. Our plans we have got in place will help us move forward if we put them into action then we will be in a completely different place next season.

“I believe in myself to develop this team and give us the best chance moving forward.”

Derby finished 21st in the Championship this season, but there is still some speculation regarding a potential points deduction after the EFL won its appeal against the club.

The Verdict

It’s hard to really judge Rooney given that he has been unable to get his own squad in place and bring in his own players.

In fact, it will be hard to judge him until their ownership sorts itself out and he has backing from above, because right now, it is a shambles.

He’s still very much a young coach with little experience, though, and I am not overly convinced that he is a man who can take them towards the play-offs next season.

It’s a risk keeping him in charge.