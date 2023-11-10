Highlights Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney believes they have a chance to win against Sunderland, despite their recent poor form and tough opponents.

Although a draw against Ipswich Town last weekend wasn't a bad result, Blues will be disappointed they couldn't secure all three points after being 2-0 up.

The Black Cats are considered the favorites, but Birmingham shouldn't be written off due to their good squad, although home advantage gives Sunderland an edge.

Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney believes tomorrow afternoon's game at Sunderland is one they can win, speaking to Blues' media team.

Blues aren't in the best form going into this game, winning just one point from a possible 12 under Rooney who has struggled during the early stages of his time at St Andrew's.

But in fairness to the Manchester United legend, he has faced some tough games, heading to Middlesbrough who are in good form and losing 1-0 there, suffering a 2-0 home defeat against promotion competitors Hull City, losing 3-1 at Southampton who were in the Premier League last season and drawing 2-2 against Ipswich Town.

On paper, a draw against the Tractor Boys isn't a bad result considering Kieran McKenna's side have been brilliant for much of this season, adapting to the Championship well and sitting in second place at this stage.

But Blues were 2-0 up at home against them last weekend - and this is why Rooney's side will be gutted that they weren't able to secure all three points.

Going into tomorrow's match, they are probably the underdogs once more, with the Black Cats securing a place in the play-offs last term and managing to strengthen their squad this summer by adding plenty of options, giving them lots of depth.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

Tony Mowbray's side are currently in eighth place and will be keen to win after securing a victory and a draw in their past two games.

But it remains to be seen how they will cope without their usual starting centre-backs Daniel Ballard and Luke O'Nien, who are both suspended for this game after picking up five yellow cards each.

What did Wayne Rooney say ahead of Sunderland v Birmingham City?

Rooney's side don't come into this game as favourites, but Blues' boss believes this is an opportunity for his team to get three points on the board.

He said: "I am expecting another tough game against Sunderland, they are a good team.

"They are a young and energetic team that play with a lot of energy.

"It is a game that we are going there fully expecting we can get three points - we can if we do the right things. It is a game we can win."

Who will win the Sunderland v Birmingham City game?

The Black Cats are probably the favourites coming into this clash, even though Ballard and O'Nien are unavailable.

Dennis Cirkin and Jenson Seelt could be good replacements for the pair and they have Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah to protect the back four if needed.

Up top, they may have an inexperienced front line, but Nazariy Rusyn performed reasonably well last weekend and was lively enough, so Blues need to keep an eye on him.

On paper, Birmingham also have a good squad and this is why they can't be written off.

But Mowbray's side do have the home advantage and will have more confidence than the visitors, so it would be a surprise if Rooney's side came away with three points.