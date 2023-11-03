Highlights Wayne Rooney isn't worrying about Birmingham City's lack of points under him so far and believes improvement will come with time.

Rooney's appointment as manager was met with criticism from fans and pundits, and the team's recent losses haven't helped to silence the critics.

Jay Stansfield could turn out to be the player that helps Blues to turn things around under their current boss.

Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney believes he doesn't have time to worry about the lack of points that Blues are picking up at this point, speaking to Birmingham Live.

The 37-year-old was under pressure before his first game in charge of Blues, with the club's decision to sack predecessor John Eustace proving to be extremely unpopular at St Andrew's.

Many of those who were keen to see Eustace stay were not keen on Rooney replacing him, even though he had done a good job at Derby County previously.

Despite this spell at Pride Park, he didn't really do enough at DC United to impress and earn himself a move back to England before Blues picked up the phone.

And some pundits, including Darragh MacAnthony, have been critical of this appointment as well as Birmingham supporters.

How has Wayne Rooney got on at Birmingham City so far?

Unfortunately for Rooney, he hasn't been able to silence his critics.

He lost his first game 1-0 away at Middlesbrough, which isn't a terrible result on paper considering Boro were on the up at the time and this was the Manchester United legend's first game in charge.

A 2-0 home loss against Hull City shortly after disappointed many fans though - and they were unable to bounce back from that setback against the Tigers with a win - as they lost 3-1 at Southampton.

This next fixture isn't any easier despite the fact they return to St Andrew's this weekend, with Blues taking on Ipswich Town who are currently in second place following a magnificent start to the season.

Birmingham, meanwhile, currently sit in 14th place following three consecutive losses. That will be a major disappointment to them considering Rooney's predecessor Eustace left the club in sixth place at the time of his departure.

13th-15th in the Championship table P GD Pts 13 Swansea City 14 2 18 14 Birmingham City 14 -1 18 15 Bristol City 14 -1 18

In fairness, the table is still reasonably tight at this point, but that drop will still be disappointing for Blues supporters.

What did Wayne Rooney say amid Birmingham City's poor start?

Despite his underwhelming start to life at St Andrew's, Rooney believes things will start to improve at some point.

He said: "It’s not a time for me to be worrying and thinking we haven't picked up points.

"I knew that the fixtures were very tough when I first came in and I know how I want to play and know it will take a little bit of time, of course, it will.

"It's a process which we'll keep working on, keep trying to improve and I have no doubt that will happen."

Which player could be key in helping Wayne Rooney to succeed at Birmingham City?

You feel Blues need someone to step up, shine and allow others to follow him so results can improve.

Jay Stansfield could be that man, as someone who has performed well this term and will have no fear as a young player.

Because he's a young player, he's likely to be a sponge that will absorb Rooney's instructions and be able to adapt to a new system.

Whether others can follow him remains to be seen.

But he's certainly someone Rooney should be looking to utilise, because he proved his worth at St Mary's last weekend.