Wayne Rooney makes claim over Derby County’s quality

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has told the club’s official website that he believes his side are good enough to compete with any team in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Rams currently sit rock bottom of the league standings at the time of writing after being handed an increased points deduction which has more or less doomed them to relegation to League One.

However Derby have shown plenty of spirit on the pitch despite their various issues off it, with the largely young squad putting in a series of good performances so far this term.

Now Rooney has made the following statement when looking ahead to his side’s upcoming match against Bournemouth:

“I gave the lads a bit of time off to get some sun last week, if that’s what they wanted, or to just get away from football for a few days to clear their heads.

“The players had a good rest and they’ve looked fresh and sharp in training in the last few days and it’s a game where we must remember that are a good enough team to compete with anyone in this league.”

Things certainly don’t get any easier for the Rams as they continue to prepare to welcome the league leaders to Pride Park on Sunday.

Derby currently sit on minus three points after their latest deduction.

The Verdict

You have to admire Rooney’s belief in his side and many will tip their hats to him for the job that he has done under such difficult circumstances.

The Derby players have showed that they can pick up results when they perform to the best of their ability and have arguably been unlucky not to take more points this season.

Things are still very much up in the air with regards to a potential takeover, so for now that is the priority for the club off the field.

On it, the Rams will be looking to stay as competitive as ever as they look to fight to the bitter end of the season.