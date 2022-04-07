Wayne Rooney makes Chris Kirchner claim following Derby County takeover update

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney believes that Chris Kirchner is an ambitious man after he was named as the preferred bidder by the club’s administrators.

Following a saga that has lasted since the end of September, Quantuma finally named the party that made the most acceptable bid and it came in the form of Kirchner, who had previously pulled out of the race.

After his initial bid was rejected in December, the American businessman pulled out of the running for the club, citing the complexity with the debts owed and issues with trying to buy the stadium from former owner Mel Morris as being the main reasons.

The 34-year-old looked to be on the verge of taking over Derby’s league rivals Preston North End instead, however after having a bid accepted for the Lilywhites, further lower bids were then turned down and then negotiations ended.

That has allowed Kirchner to return to the fold at County, and following a report from Alan Nixon that Derby City Council are looking into purchasing Pride Park from Morris and then leasing it out, his most recent bid has been accepted by the administrators.

Kirchner has recently described Rooney as a friend and in response to the American being named as the preferred bidder, the former Manchester United man said: “He’s an ambitious man who wants to do well for the club, so am I.”

The Verdict

It’s clear that Kirchner is close with the Rooney camp considering the manager’s agent in Paul Stretford is involved with the American’s plans for a takeover, just like he was at Preston North End.

So it’s natural for the England icon to be happy with Kirchner’s renewed involvement, and it’s come at an important time as well.

The Rams were weeks away from potential liquidation and Kirchner, despite doubts over how much money he really has from some, is clearly serious about this.

This could have been sorted months and months ago though considering there’s been so much uncertainty over the future of the club – supporters now though will just be happy that progress appears to be being made.