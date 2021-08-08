Wayne Rooney makes brutally honest claim amid Derby County off-field issues

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is convinced that a more experienced manager would’ve left the club if they had to contend with the issues he’s had.

The Manchester United legend arrived at Pride Park as a player before succeeding Phillip Cocu in the top job and whilst it was a great opportunity for the 35-year-old, he has had to deal with plenty of off-field problems.

As has been well-documented, several takeover attempts have failed over the past 18 months, with an embargo preventing Rooney from doing deals for most of this summer.

And, speaking to The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway, Rooney explained just how tough it has been for his first management role and how those who have been in the game longer may not have been up for the challenge.

“People are talking about my inexperience as a manager. I’m telling you now, an experienced manager would walk out of the door if they came here. They’d get in the car and go home.”

Despite their problems, Rooney’s side managed to pick up a point against Huddersfield Town to begin their Championship season yesterday.

The verdict

You can’t really argue with Rooney’s assessment here because despite his age and inexperience he has been through a lot more than many managers in the game.

He clearly feels that as his first job he has to do everything he can to get it right and whilst he has his faults, no Derby fan can doubt his commitment or desire to improve the club.

So, he deserves huge credit for that and hopefully all the problems that are out of his control can be sorted to give him a chance of having a successful year with the Rams.

